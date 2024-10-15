Critical Review: Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI) vs. Its Competitors

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Connexa Sports Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Connexa Sports Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors 76 492 739 8 2.52

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Connexa Sports Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Connexa Sports Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connexa Sports Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -565.12% -1,557.21% -187.79% Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors -83.83% -165.14% -26.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $8.40 million -$15.64 million -0.01 Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors $2.82 billion $66.22 million 39.74

Connexa Sports Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies. Connexa Sports Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Connexa Sports Technologies rivals beat Connexa Sports Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

