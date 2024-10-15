OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

OUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

OUT opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,724,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after buying an additional 1,020,719 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,733,000 after buying an additional 419,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 371,978 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 327,584 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

