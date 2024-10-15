CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.91 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31). CLS shares last traded at GBX 98.60 ($1.29), with a volume of 69,595 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.49) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.
CLS Trading Up 0.6 %
CLS Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. CLS’s payout ratio is -1,538.46%.
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.
