Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$78.07 and traded as high as C$84.62. Metro shares last traded at C$84.10, with a volume of 436,024 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cfra lifted their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$84.25.

Get Metro alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRU

Metro Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.07.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35. Metro had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of C$6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 4.7104528 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.