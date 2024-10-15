SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.

SFS Group stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. SFS Group has a 12-month low of $112.80 and a 12-month high of $112.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

