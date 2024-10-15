LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $12.76. LifeVantage shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 91,453 shares changing hands.

LifeVantage Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $156.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in LifeVantage by 62.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.