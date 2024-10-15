SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 764,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,765.0 days.

SCSK Stock Performance

SCSKF opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. SCSK has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $22.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Get SCSK alerts:

SCSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.