Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.11.

MOS stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mosaic by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after buying an additional 1,628,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after buying an additional 1,211,544 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $37,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

