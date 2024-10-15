Colabor Group (GCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.20 million. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.51%.
Colabor Group Stock Up 3.3 %
Colabor Group stock opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.22. Colabor Group has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Colabor Group
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.
