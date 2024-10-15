Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBOEF opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and marketing of stainless-steel products and drilling and completion equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment manufactures high-alloy and non-magnetic stainless steels that offers high material strength and corrosion resistance, as well as customized high-precision MWD/LWD components, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators in the oil, gas, and other industries.

