23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.98. 23965 (AF.TO) shares last traded at C$15.98, with a volume of 200 shares.
23965 (AF.TO) Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.98.
About 23965 (AF.TO)
AlarmForce Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides security solutions. The Company provides home protection and personal monitoring services, including security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance, home automation and related services to subscribers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 23965 (AF.TO)
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for 23965 (AF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23965 (AF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.