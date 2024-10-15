Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Rises By 27.1%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

