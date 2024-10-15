STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.7 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.
About STEP Energy Services
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What are earnings reports?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.