Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,600 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,316.5 days.
Severn Trent Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SVTRF opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $35.92.
Severn Trent Company Profile
