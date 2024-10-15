Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,600 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,316.5 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SVTRF opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $35.92.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

