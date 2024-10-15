Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,047 ($13.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($13.78). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,047 ($13.67), with a volume of 804,928 shares.

Electrocomponents Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,047 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,047.

About Electrocomponents

(Get Free Report)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.