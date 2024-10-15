Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.17 and traded as high as C$9.88. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 534,295 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.8633157 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$716,332.57. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

