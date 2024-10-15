Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,744.82 ($22.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,826 ($23.84). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,826 ($23.84), with a volume of 26,674 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RAT
Rathbones Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Rathbones Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,426.23%.
Rathbones Group Company Profile
Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rathbones Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.