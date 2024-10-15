Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,744.82 ($22.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,826 ($23.84). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,826 ($23.84), with a volume of 26,674 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,993.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,809.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,744.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,426.23%.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

