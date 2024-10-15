PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. PetroFrontier shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

PetroFrontier Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$12.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 73.56.

PetroFrontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.