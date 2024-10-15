Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 516.5 days.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

