Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 516.5 days.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 5.2 %
OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
