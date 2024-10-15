Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.00 and traded as high as $30.84. Village Super Market shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 17,891 shares traded.

Village Super Market Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $447.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Transactions at Village Super Market

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market

In other news, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,926.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Village Super Market news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,128.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,926.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Village Super Market by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.