Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEAGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.00 and traded as high as $30.84. Village Super Market shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 17,891 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $447.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other news, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,926.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Village Super Market news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,128.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,926.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Village Super Market by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

