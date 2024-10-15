PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.39 and traded as high as C$10.04. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 69,745 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.32.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of C$154.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2397516 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 60,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.17 per share, with a total value of C$616,350.48. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$533,998.85. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 60,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.17 per share, with a total value of C$616,350.48. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

