Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 627.09 ($8.19) and traded as high as GBX 663 ($8.66). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 663 ($8.66), with a volume of 144,564 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 781 ($10.20).

The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 25.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 661.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 627.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is 1,621.62%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Michael George Dawson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £61,000 ($79,655.26). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

