Head-To-Head Contrast: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 24.59% 15.75% 2.68% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and AGNC Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $683.14 million 4.21 $371.43 million $1.61 9.47 AGNC Investment $514.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment.

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 106.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 2 2 2 0 2.00 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $13.92, suggesting a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. In addition, the company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

