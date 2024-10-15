Manhattan Associates (MANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY24 guidance at $4.22-4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.220-4.300 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MANH opened at $304.64 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $305.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 99.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

