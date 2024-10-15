Comparing Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Drone Delivery Canada and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A IonQ -525.13% -34.02% -30.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A IonQ 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Drone Delivery Canada and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IonQ has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drone Delivery Canada and IonQ”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IonQ $31.21 million 73.46 -$157.77 million ($0.83) -13.06

Drone Delivery Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IonQ.

Summary

IonQ beats Drone Delivery Canada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drone Delivery Canada

(Get Free Report)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.