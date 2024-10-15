Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AZZ Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for AZZ in a research note issued on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $81.13 on Monday. AZZ has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

