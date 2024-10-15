Stifel Nicolaus Trims DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Target Price to $16.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DMC Global by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 141,809 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 634,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 169,150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 1,245.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

