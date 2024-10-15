Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Decreases By 11.2%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Affinity Bancshares worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.51. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.