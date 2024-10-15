Kenon (NYSE:KEN) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Financial Review

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon -10.61% -9.48% -4.70% Spruce Power -76.20% -10.61% -2.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kenon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Kenon has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kenon and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kenon and Spruce Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $734.80 million 1.93 -$235.98 million ($4.13) -6.36 Spruce Power $79.72 million 0.60 -$65.83 million ($2.68) -0.96

Spruce Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kenon. Kenon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spruce Power beats Kenon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services. It also operates a fleet of 150 vessels. Kenon Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

