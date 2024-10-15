Old National Bancorp (ONB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,868.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Old National Bancorp

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.