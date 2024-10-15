Infosys (INFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Infosys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INFY opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

