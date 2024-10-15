GATX (GATX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. GATX has set its FY24 guidance at $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.300-7.700 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
GATX Price Performance
GATX stock opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. GATX has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $151.33.
GATX Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at GATX
In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GATX
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.