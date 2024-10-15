Seagate Technology (STX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 guidance at $1.40 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.600 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,842,970.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,842,970.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,284 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,887. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

