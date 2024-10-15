Webster Financial (WBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

WBS stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

