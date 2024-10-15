Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $169.48 on Tuesday. Herc has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

