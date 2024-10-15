Home Bancorp (HBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

HBCP opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $357.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HBCP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,652.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.