Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ENPH opened at $101.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.55.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
