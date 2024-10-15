Fiserv (FI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY24 guidance at $8.65 to $8.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.650-8.800 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.07 and a 200 day moving average of $160.15.
FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.84.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
