Vicor (VICR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. Vicor has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,788.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

