Vicor (VICR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Vicor Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VICR opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. Vicor has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vicor
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What is a support level?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.