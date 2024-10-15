ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACV Auctions stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.56. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,076. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,076. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $493,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,739.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,425 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,852 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 34.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $225,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $271,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

