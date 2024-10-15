Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Grows By 13.1%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

