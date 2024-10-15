Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Cohu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COHU

Cohu Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.20 and a beta of 1.53. Cohu has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 558.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.