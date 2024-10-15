Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.
OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL
Institutional Trading of Omnicell
Omnicell Price Performance
NASDAQ OMCL opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.89, a PEG ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicell
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.