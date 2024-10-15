Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.89, a PEG ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.