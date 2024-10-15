Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Equitable stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Equitable has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,596.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,870 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,766,000 after acquiring an additional 637,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after acquiring an additional 539,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24,432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,487 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

