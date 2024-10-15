Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXEL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.15.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $26.24 on Friday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,473.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,473.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

