Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Hoth Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOTH

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.