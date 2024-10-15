Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.92.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hess has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 47.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

