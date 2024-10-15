First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First Financial Northwest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFNW

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $208.89 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.53. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.