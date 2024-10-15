BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 165.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 51.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRBR opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

