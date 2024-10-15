BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.
BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
NYSE BRBR opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
