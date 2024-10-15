On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ON from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in ON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in ON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 99,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. ON has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 2.24.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

